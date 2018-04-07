A Chilly But Sunny Saturday

Skies are set to clear up into early Saturday morning. Along with the brisk northerly winds, temperatures will drop to near record lows in the upper teens. The record low for April 7th is 19 degrees that was set back in 2007, so we could set a new one come Saturday morning.

Temperatures will remain below normal into the weekend with highs in the lower 40s on Saturday. The first half of the weekend should be mostly sunny with another chance of snow on Sunday as temperatures only go up to the upper 30s for highs. So far, snow accumulations look to be at around one inch, but we'll continue to keep you updated as new models come in.

Mostly cloudy for your Monday with a slight chance of a rain shower. Dry conditions and warmer temperatures greet us for the rest of the week. We will get near the 70 degree mark by Thursday.

