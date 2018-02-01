A Cold & Breezy Thursday

A strong cold front is passing through this Thursday morning giving us lots a clouds and maybe a few flurries. Behind it, we'll be much colder with highs dropping from the low 30s to the teens by tonight and breezy conditions with those strong northwest winds gusting 20-25 miles per hour. Skies will clear up as we go into the afternoon.

We'll see an increase in clouds on Friday as we stay in the low to mid 30s. On Saturday, we'll warm things up as high pressure moves in, allowing us to go up into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. We'll be watching for a rain/snow late Saturday night before changing to snow heading into Sunday morning as a system passes through, dropping us into the mid 20s on Sunday. Accumulations right now look low.

Monday's high will be in the mid 30s with a chance of snow showers in the evening heading into Tuesday morning. We'll clear out on Wednesday with highs continuing in the 30s.