A Cold Start to the New Workweek

It's a cold start to our new workweek in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we are waking up to temperatures in the teens with wind chills making it feel like the single digits. Our Monday will be sunny, but chilly with temperatures only going up into the lower 30s.

We will climb into the upper 40s on Tuesday as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch our winds from north to south, making it a bit breezy out there with mostly sunny skies.

We'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies before dropping into the mid 30s on Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies. We have a chance to see rain and snow showers on Saturday. Some snow showers could linger into Sunday with highs only in the middle 20s.



