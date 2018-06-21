A Cool & Rainy Day for the First Day of Summer

We officially started summer on this Thursday at 5:07 a.m. CT but it's certainly not going to feel like it as it's going to be a rainy and cool day ahead across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area giving us another good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will only reach the lower 70s so it's going to feel like more of an early spring day on the longest day of the year with 14 hours & 59 minutes of sunlight. Enjoy it because the days are only going to get shorter from here on out for the rest of 2018.

Scroll for more content...

As for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will have slight chances of showers & storms through Sunday. The much cooler summer temperatures will stick around with highs Friday and Saturday only going up to the middle to upper 70s. It will slightly warm up to near average temperatures on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s.

We'll return to an active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain & storm chances on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle to upper 80s. We'll be back up to the lower 90s on Wednesday with a mix of sun & clouds.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android