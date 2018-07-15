Clear
A Few Rain Chances This Week

A quiet night is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect mostly clear skies with low temps falling into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning so be prepared for some possible low visibility on your Monday morning commute.

Posted: Jul. 15, 2018 8:27 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with low-end rain chances. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

