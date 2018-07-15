A quiet night is on the way for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect mostly clear skies with low temps falling into the upper 60s. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning so be prepared for some possible low visibility on your Monday morning commute.
Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with low-end rain chances. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday through Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- A Few Rain Chances This Week
- Rain Chances Increase Saturday
- Rain & Snow Chances for Weekend
- Foggy Conditions & Rain Chances for Monday
- A Great Tuesday Before Rain Chances Return
- Rain & Storm Chances on the Way
- Another chance for rain on Tuesday
- Tracking Rain & Storm Chances for Your Thursday
- Finally Some Rain Chances Moving In
- More Rain Chances & Summer Cool Down on the Way