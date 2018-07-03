A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area.



A Heat Advisory went into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!

On Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.

Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. We do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

