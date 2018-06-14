A Heat Advisory this weekend

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for portions of the KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees.
We do not see any relief from the heat on Friday. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s once again. Feels like temperatures will be near the century mark.
Father's Day weekend is going to be hot but dry. Expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. It is not until next week that we see more storm chances. Those will come Monday through Wednesday as highs do fall back into the 80s by Tuesday.
