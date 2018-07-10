A Heat Advisory is in effect this week



Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Sunday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.

Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. There are some very low-end rain chances for Friday into the weekend.

It will remain in the lower 90s throughout the weekend into early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday.

