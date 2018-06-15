A Heat Advisory this weekend



A very warm day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 90's with heat index readings reaching 105 to 110 degrees.



A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon Friday until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids , stay in air-conditioned room , and stay out of the sun.

Father's Day weekend is going to be hot but dry. Expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. It is not until next week that we see more storm chances. Those will come Monday through Thursday as highs do fall back into the 80s by Tuesday.

