A Hot Thursday



After a break from the heat yesterday, things change in a big way for today. Expect high temperatures to reach well into the 90s this afternoon. These temperature will feel like we are around 100 degrees as well. Be sure to be drinking plenty of water if outside today. There could be a stray shower or storm today but the chances are fairly low.

We do not see any relief from the heat on Friday. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the 90s once again. Feels like temperatures will be near the century mark.

Father's Day weekend is going to be hot but dry. Expect sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s. It is not until next week that we see more storm chances. Those will come Monday through Wednesday as highs do fall back into the 80s by Tuesday.

