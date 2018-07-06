A Less Humid & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.
This weekend is looking fantastic. Both Saturday and Sunday look GREAT! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s so get outside and ENJOY it!!!
As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. The summer heat & humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.
