A Less Humid & Pleasant Weekend Ahead

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Scroll for more content... Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zeroAfter a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wedn

The next seven days is looking very quiet as we go into kind of a cruise control weather pattern for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Our cold front has now pushed south allowing for less humid air to move in, making way for a very pleasant weekend ahead. As for your Friday, expect a very nice day. Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be near average in the upper 80s.

This weekend is looking fantastic. Both Saturday and Sunday look GREAT! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s so get outside and ENJOY it!!!

As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. The summer heat & humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android