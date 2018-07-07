A Little Warmer on Sunday



Saturday was really hard to beat with the amount of sunshine and comfortable temperatures but Sunday will try to repeat! As for tonight though, clear skies are expected with low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The beautiful weekend continues with almost a repeat of Saturday's weather for Sunday. High temperatures will be a little warmer, near 90 degrees. Skies will be sunny.

As for next week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Friday. The heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s. Next chance for rain comes on Saturday of next week.

