A Misty and Cooler Start to New Workweek

We are waking up to the 40s with some drizzle and foggy conditions on this Monday. Rain and snow showers are possible today as temperatures cool down into the upper 30s as a strong cold front pushes through. It could get windy as well with those winds switching from the southwest to the northwest gusting from 30-35 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, we'll be in the upper 30s, but we'll be back up to the mid to upper 40s on Wednesday. On Thursday, we'll climb to the mid 50s once again with mostly sunny skies. The mid 50s are in store on Friday as well, but Friday could get windy along with a chance for a few evening showers.

Some of those showers could continue into early Saturday morning as we cool back down into the lower 40s. On Sunday, we'll be in the middle 30s with mostly sunny skies.