A Nice End to the Weekend



The beautiful weekend continues with almost a repeat of Saturday's weather for Sunday. High temperatures will be a little warmer, near 90 degrees with sunny skies.

To begin the new week, dry and sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Friday. The heat and humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.

Very low-end rain chances exist late next week and weekend. Most will likely stay dry for the next 6-7 days, which is not good news for the drought conditions.

