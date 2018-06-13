A Nice Wednesday on the Way



Starting your Wednesday off on a fairly warm note with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. ENJOY! Winds will be from the northeast 10-15 mph.

For Thursday, thunderstorms return to the forecast mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures begin to warm back up and will be in the 90s.

As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Father's Day is looking dry but HOT with highs in the low 90s.

