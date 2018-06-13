Clear

A Nice Wednesday on the Way

Starting your Wednesday off on a fairly warm note with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. ENJOY! Winds will be from the northeast 10-15 mph.

Posted: Jun. 13, 2018 5:31 AM
Updated: Jun. 13, 2018 8:26 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki


Starting your Wednesday off on a fairly warm note with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Expect a nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. ENJOY! Winds will be from the northeast 10-15 mph.

Scroll for more content...


For Thursday, thunderstorms return to the forecast mainly during the first half of the day. Temperatures begin to warm back up and will be in the 90s.

As for the rest of the week and into the weekend, summer heat takes over with highs in the low to mid 90s through the weekend. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Father's Day is looking dry but HOT with highs in the low 90s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts


Most Popular Stories

Community Events