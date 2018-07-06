A nice weekend forecast

A mostly clear day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and temperatures were on the mild side. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity.
This weekend is looking fantastic. Both Saturday and Sunday look GREAT! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s so get outside and enjoy it as temperatures will be in the mid 80s.
As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Thursday. The summer heat & humidity will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the lower to middle 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android