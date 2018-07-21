A Picture Perfect Saturday

High pressure is in control this weekend meaning that we are going to see very nice weather. Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Will also be feeling less muggy outside, too. Enjoy! Sunday will be another sunny day with highs in the upper 80s.

Scroll for more content...

Extremely quiet conditions are expected throughout much of next week. The only rain chance appears to be on Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through the area. Highs all week will be very seasonable, in the upper 80s.

Rainfall deficits across the area are approaching 10 inches on the year. Fingers crossed that we get some rain next week!

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android