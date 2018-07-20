A Quiet Friday & Weekend Ahead

After an active weather day across the Midwest yesterday, the storm system that caused it is finally moving out. A cold front has passed us, allowing for our winds to switch to the north & allowing for our temperature's on Friday to not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s.
High Pressure will be moving into the area heading into the weekend. The dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only Friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. We are now over nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts.
Sunny skies are expected Friday through at least next Thursday with highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. There is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast for next Wednesday.
