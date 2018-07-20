A Quiet Friday & Weekend Ahead

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

After an active weather day across the Midwest yesterday, the storm system that caused it is finally moving out. A cold front has passed us, allowing for our winds to switch to the north & allowing for our temperature's on Friday to not be as hot with highs in the upper 80s.

High Pressure will be moving into the area heading into the weekend. The dry & sunny conditions will stick around for not only Friday but heading into next week as well, which is not good news for our severe to extreme drought situation. We are now over nine inches below average for yearly rainfall amounts.

Sunny skies are expected Friday through at least next Thursday with highs continuing to stay near average in the middle to upper 80s. There is a very slight chance of rain in the forecast for next Wednesday.

