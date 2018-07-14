A Quiet Stretch of Weather on the Way

For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.
Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
