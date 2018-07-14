Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Quiet Stretch of Weather on the Way

For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.

Posted: Jul. 14, 2018 9:19 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.

Scroll for more content...

Heading into next week, we will see temperatures back to where they should be and will see more rain chances. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances return Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Beyond that, dry conditions return heading into next weekend. Sunny skies expected Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
For tonight, mostly clear skies are forecast with lows in the upper 60s. Some fog may develop late tonight into Sunday morning so be aware of that if heading out during the morning hours. Sunday is looking brighter with partly cloudy skies expected. Highs in the low 90s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events