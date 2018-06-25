A Rainy & Stormy Start to New Workweek

We are waking up to cloudy skies on this Monday morning ahead of showers & storms that will be moving in later on this morning and continue throughout the day. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe with the best chance being east of St. Joe. A few may have damaging winds and large hail as the primary threats. We'll also get some beneficial rainfall with about a quarter to half an inch of rain expected. Will continue to fine tune the details. Temperatures will still be below average with highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be another day we could see a few storms as well during the afternoon with high temperatures near 90 degrees. Some of these storms may also be strong to severe.

The rest of the work week will be HOT once again with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday. We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday. Sunny & a bit cooler on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

