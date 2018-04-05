A Springlike Day for Thursday Before Snow Moves Back In

It's finally going to feel more like early April on Thursday as we will see warmer air move in and give us high temperatures in the lower 60s as the sunshine continues. Enjoy today because big changes are heading our way come Friday and the weekend.

Snow and winter moves back in once again on Friday as another storm system moves in. We'll see a rain/snow mix Friday morning before we see another round of all snow by the afternoon. As of now, northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see about an inch of snowfall. The heaviest snow for now should occur in the Kansas City metro and south of us, but still anything can change with the track and intensity so stay tuned for more weather updates. Temperatures will go back down to below normal by into the weekend with highs in the upper 30s on Friday and the lower 40s Saturday.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with another chance of a rain/snow mix by Sunday as temperatures stay in the lower 40s for highs. Mostly sunny for your Monday and Tuesday with highs going back up to the lower 50s. A chance of rain is back in the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.

