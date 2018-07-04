A Sunny But Hot Fourth of July

Happy Fourth of July northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! No rain to worry about on this holiday, but it will be a hot one. A Heat Advisory will continue through 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
For your Independence Day, high temperatures will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies. It looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays as temperatures will be in the upper 80s by showtime.
Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday as a cold front pushes through with highs in the 90s. We do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s. It will be less humid and pleasant out there with mostly sunny skies. The summer heat will again make a comeback by the middle of next week.
