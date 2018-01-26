A Warm & Windy End to the Workweek

After reaching record highs in the lower 60s on Thursday, we'll continue to be very mild for this time of year as we end the workweek and head into the weekend. We will make it into the upper 50s on Friday with partly sunny skies. It will also be quite windy throughout the day as our winds continue to pick up from the south, gusting from 30 to 40 miles per hour. We'll continue to be in a high fire danger as it's still going to be dry and with the windy conditions, it's just a good idea to just refrain from outdoor burning until the winds die down on Saturday.

We'll cool down a little on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s as one weak cold front pushes through, it will still be sunny out there. But the real cool down will come on Sunday as a second cold front pushes to dip down temperatures to near 40 degrees and partly sunny skies.

We'll be in the mid 30s on Monday but we'll climb back into the upper 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with lots of sunshine. We'll have to watch on how our next storm system late next week changes up our weather into next weekend. For now, expect the low 30s and mostly cloudy skies for Thursday.



