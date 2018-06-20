A cooler Thursday forecast



A cloudy and cooler day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. An area of low pressure will start to make its way into the area on Thursday giving us another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

As for the rest of the workweek into the weekend, we will see thunderstorm chances almost every single day as a stalled out front sits over or just to the north of the area. We'll have on and off again storm chances Thursday through Sunday. The other big change you will feel in the air will be the much cooler summer temperatures with highs on Thursday and Friday only going up to the middle 70s. It will slightly warm up to near average temperatures for the weekend with highs in the middle 80s.

We'll remain in this active & unsettled weather pattern early next week with additional rain chances on Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures remaining in the middle 80s.

