A dry first part of the week

A cloudy day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on your Monday. Temperatures were in the mid 80s with warmer temperatures later this week.

It will be a quiet start to the week on Monday with partly sunny skies, we could see a stray shower early in the day but not much. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s.

Good rain chances return to the forecast on Thursday and will last through the weekend. There's still some uncertainty with how much rainfall we can get so keep it tuned to KQ2 for more updates throughout the week. It will be a welcome sight as we do need some relief from our drought situation. Temperatures will also take a nice summer cool down with highs only going up to the lower 80s to end the week.

