A new home for child advocacy center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A local child advocacy center is getting a major upgrade. "Voices Of Courage" serves as a advocate for children in abusive situations in their families in the St. Joseph area. The new space features a larger waiting room as well as new interviewing rooms for families, however organizers are excited for the opportunity to help families function better on their own.

"I hope that we're able to do a lot of prevention education here, because we really believe that prevention education is how we're going to start seeing fewer numbers, because our numbers have grown every year." Melissa Birdsell, executive director at Voices Of Courage said.

In 2017, the advocacy center said they saw over 800 cases, they plan to see more this year.