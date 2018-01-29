A windy and warmer forecast.

It was a cold start to the work week with high temperatures only making it into the upper 20s and lower 30s. High temperatures across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri will slowly start to warm up into the upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of the week.

We will climb into the upper 40s on Tuesday as high pressure moves east, allowing our winds to switch our winds from north to south, making it a bit breezy out there with mostly sunny skies.

We'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies before dropping into the mid 30s on Thursday and Friday, with partly sunny skies. We have a chance to see rain and snow showers on Saturday. Some snow showers could linger into Sunday with highs only in the middle 20s.