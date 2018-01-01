ATM Stolen Out of Maryville Hy-Vee Gas Station

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The Maryville department of Public Safety is looking for information on an early morning burglary that took place Wednesday.

At approximately 12:47 a.m. on Wednesday, January 17, two suspects arrived at the Hy-Vee Gas Station located along South Main Street in Maryville in a stolen van.

According to Public Safety Director Keith Wood, "A van, which was later subsequently discovered stolen from a separate location here in town, was used to strap onto the ATM machine which had been inside the Hy-Vee convivence store and pulled it out into the parking lot," Wood said. "They then loaded it into the van and drove away."

However, there was an extra level of planning that was believed to involve a third party. A truck that was reported stolen out of Atchison County, Mo. was used to transport the two suspects to the Methodist church where they removed the seats from the van and punched the ignition to start it.

"This is for us a fairly unique situation in that it apparently had a significant amount of planning that went into it," Wood said.

Two suspects who are believed to both be male, were seen on surveillance video but were unable to be identified because they were wearing dark clothing.

Videos from surrounding businesses were used to help piece together a timeline of events during the burglary along with a witness who may have seen the suspects in the process of stealing the van.

The ATM was later recovered north of Maryville Thursday morning with all of the cash missing from the machine.

The church van was found at a separate location and it is believed that the ATM was loaded from the church van to the truck out of Atchison County.

If anyone has information, officials ask to call the Maryville Public Safety department at 660-562-3209.