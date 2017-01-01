Accident on I-29 Sends Two to the Hospital

Two people were hurt in a single vehcile accident last night near the Iowa border on Interstate 29.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mazda 3 was traveling northbound on I-29 when the driver, 45-year-old Darvon Wright of St. Louis, Mo., lost control of the vehicle.

The Mazda went off tthe left side of the highway and into the median which was covered in snow. The vehicle then overturned several times and came to rest with its wheels down.

The passenger, Arnetha Wright, 46 was seriously injured in the crash while Darvon was reported to have moderate injuries.

Atchison County EMS transported the couple to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg, Iowa for thier injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.