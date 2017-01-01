Adopt-A-Family Helps Hundreds this Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of local families in need this holiday season received help through the AFL-CIO's Adopt-A-Family Christmas program.

Scroll for more content...

This year, all 710 families who applied for the program were adopted. The organization also helped an additional 25 families find gifts for their loved ones.

"We're really thankful to be a part of this every year for the past thirty some years," Penney Adams, AFL-CIO executive director, said. "It's a great program and we're just thankful that we can offer it to the community."

The AFL-CIO opened up their doors on Christmas Eve to allow any last minute families needing toys for their children to come and grab donated items.

"These people that are being assisted truly do appreciate it, and they convey their thanks to us," Adams said. "So on behalf of those folks we want to pass it on to all of the people that have donated, that have been a part of this program."

After a busy holiday season helping hundreds of local families in need, Adams said she is excited to spend the holidays with her family.

"This is a huge relief to our staff and our board. It helps to make our Christmas that much more enjoyable knowing that others will be able to enjoy their Christmas as well," Adams said.

The AFL-CIO will be closed to the public until January 3rd. However, the organization said they will respond to any phone calls. Their contact number is 364-1131.