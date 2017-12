(WAAY 31) Facebook says it will start pre-rolling advertisements on some videos in an effort to allow users to monetize off their content.

The social media giant says it will place ads in the beginning of some videos on the website in a Thursday blog post.

Facebook will also add some advertisements in videos that are longer than three minutes in length. Video viewers will also have the option to say whether a video "merits" an ad break.

The company is also updating its News Feed rankings so that videos people want to watch will have an improved distribution.

The pre-roll ads are not expected to be shown in the News Feed, but instead they will air in places where Facebook users actively seek video.