Ag Show Highlights New Technology in Farming

Farming is an old trade, but technology is making it faster, more efficient and safer for America’s farmers to grow our food.

The 29th annual KQ2 Ag and Rural Lifestyles show gave farmers and entrepreneurs a chance to show how new technology is improving classic farming equipment.

Bruce Merz, owner of Merz Farm Equipment in Falls City, Nebraska, said the number one thing that has changed is fuel and energy efficiency in farming equipment.

“They’re more efficient fuel wise than the old tractors were. It’s just part of life," Merz said. "We went through it with cars a long time ago, now we are going through it with tractors."

While some of the technology is new, Merz himself isn’t new to the agriculture business.

“My father started it [the business] in ‘53 because the farm was getting smaller and he had brothers in business. We’ve been around for 65 years now and we’ve always sold this brand of equipment,” Merz said.

The Ag and Rural Lifestyle show highlights established companies and gives new businesses a chance to show off their products.

Phillip Schwarz was at the agricultural showcase, promoting his new business 4 Land’s Sake.

“I’ve started a forestry business here in northwest Missouri. It is a stewardship company to help landowners reclaim lost fallow land that has grown up in weeds and overgrown brush,” Schwarz said.

The independent business owner developed a circular blade attachment for a front end loader which removes brush and shrubbery from farmland. Schwarz said the machinery was developed with the help of a grant from the New Missouri Small Business Association.

“This machine will take standing timber from six to 12 inches in diameter and turn them into sawdust in a moment's time," Schwarz said. "They can grind trees from the top down and grind the tree down into the dirt, as well as other standing brush."

The KQ2 Ag and Rural Lifestyle Show was held Friday and Saturday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.