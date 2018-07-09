Airshow act gives preview of whats to come

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Jim Pietz, aerial acrobat, stopped in St. Joseph to give a media preview of his act that he will bring to the Sound of Speed show next month.

"A lot of people will really be amazed by what this airplane does. when you're not expecting it out of a four-person family airplane," Pietz said.

70,000 people are expected to be out at Rosecrans Airport over one weekend next month when the Sound of Speed airshow returns to St. Joseph.

Pietz said aviation is in his blood, with both his father and brother also being pilots. He said up in the air everything is just so open and it gives you a different prespective of the world.

"Pilots are very open," Pietz said. "They're excited about what they do. They love to talk about it. They love to give rides. They enjoy introducing people to aviation."

The Sound of Speed airshow will be in St. Joseph on August 25th and 26th. It will feature the world- renowned Blue Angels.