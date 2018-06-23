Clear

Airshow in Cameron

The Cameron Fly-In and Airshow took place Saturday at Cameron Municipal Airport. The event, put on by Outlaw Airshows, welcomed several different pilots to the sky above Missouri.

Cameron, MO

Pilots dazzled spectators with loops, flips, and smoke at the event. There were a collection of World War II style planes, as well as more modern planes in the show. 

Organizers wanted the show to be a cool event but to also celebrate aviation in general. The event was free to the public and Chris Cakes served breakfast before pilots took to the sky. 

The event appeared to be a huge success. 

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers possible throughout the day, not expecting a complete washout. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
