Cold Weather Shelters At Full Capacity

All Homeless Shelters and Cold Weather Shelters in St. Joseph were at full capacity Saturday, December 30.

The sub zero conditions brought several people out to the shelters in St. Joseph, many had to set up additional cots and warming areas.



The Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA), Salvation Army Booth Center, My Brother’s House Cold Weather Shelter and others were completely full Saturday night.

“We fill up very quickly especially with these cold weather events. And so we are at maximum capacity, we cannot allow one more person into the Booth Center and be within the safety margin,”Major Abe Tamayo, Salvation Army, said.

In response to the overflow of people needed to get out of the cold, Community Mission converted their daytime warming station at the 8th Street Mission into an overnight cold weather shelter for women; stretching both their resources and staff to meet the needs of those looking to take refuge.

The 8th Street Mission will reopen Sunday as a warming station. The Salvation Army will also be opening up Sunday, December 31, as a warming station from 8 a.m. until noon.