Alzheimer's walk raises more than $40,000

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The largest fundraiser of the year for the Alzheimer's Association took place Sunday morning at Heritage Park, the 2018 Walk to End Alzheimer's.
Last year, the walk had 345 people in attendance with similar numbers expected this year. Before the walk began, more than $40,000 was raised.
"I’m happy to say we exceeded goal and we’ll continue to do so with the support of the community,” Darcy Letourneau, Walk Manager for the event, said.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, 110,000 people are impacted by Alzheimer's Disease in Missouri and nearly 10,000 people in northwest Missouri.
Money raised at the event will go towards helping those impacted by the diesease.
Amy Wilson, a volunteer at the event, lost her mother last year from the disease and hopes that people in the event realize there are many impacted by this disease.
"They are not alone," Wilson said. "And that there are other people out there going through it. And we can all come together in support.”
The Alzheimer's Association will host 600 walks across the country.
