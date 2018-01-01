Amazon Announces Top 20 Cities for Second Headquarters

Online retail giant Amazon will not be bringing its second headquarters to Missouri.

Amazon announced its top 20 list of possible cities for the new facility with Kansas City being left off the list.





Kansas City was one of 238 cities across the country vying for a shot at being the next headquarters, but did not make the cut.

Most of the top contenders are well-known cities like New York, Atlanta, Boston, Denver and Los Angeles.

Competition for the so-called HQ2 is fierce as Amazon plans to invest more than five billion dollars into it and hire as many as 50,000 people.

The company says it will make a final decision some time this year.