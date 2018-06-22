Clear

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Kansas City Teen

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 12:15 PM

KANSAS CITY, MO.- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issused an Amber Alert for a missing Kansas City teen. 

The Kansas City Police Department said the abduction of 15-year-old Brajean L Sledge occured at 2711 Elmwood, Kansas City at 5 p.m. Thursday night. 

Sledge is a black female, 5'8", 120 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.  

At approximately 5 p.m. Thursday evening, Kansas City Police officers responded to a shooting at 2711 Elmwood. Officials determined a shooting occurred and the juvenile may be in immediate danger as a result of the shooting. 

Officials believe Sledge is to be with a black male, 18-20-years old, 5'7", wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anybody with information should call 911 or the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5000. 


