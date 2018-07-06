Amber Alert issued for missing Kansas teen

(LENEXA, Ks.) An Amber Alert was issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Lenexa.

Police are also searching for the the 23-year-old man she was last seen with.

Lenexa police say Amber Rewerts-Schiavoni was seen leaving her home near 77th and Quivira in Lenexa around 1 p.m. Wednesday with 23-year-old Dechon White. She told her parents she was walking to Oak Park Mall at 95th and Quivira.

The two were later seen on video at the Greyhound bus station in Kansas City.

Police believe they may have left to the greater Minneapolis area or may still be in the KC metro.

Rewerts-Schiavoni is described as 5-foot-5, 140 pounds with long, dyed black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black "Sons of Anarchy" t-shirt and black jeans and carrying a blue billfold.

White is described as 5-feet-9 inches tall, 200 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lenexa Police at 913-477-7737 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.