An Awesome & Mild Friday Ahead

After dealing with bitterly cold temperatures this workweek, it's shaping up to be an awesome Friday to be outside as temperatures will be climbing to 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies. It will be very warm for this time of year, and we'll stay mild on Saturday with highs reaching the middle 40s with partly sunny skies as our next storm system approaches.

We'll could see some drizzle late Saturday into early Sunday moring. On Sunday, we'll be in the lower 50s, but we'll be watching for some rain showers to move through the area into the afternoon and some of those showers could linger into Monday with a little snow mixing in and highs in the upper 30s.

We'll reach the low 40s again all next week with mostly sunny skies.