Clear

Andres running for 6th District Democratic nomination

A retired St. Joseph physician is one of three Democrats working to oust incumbent Republican Sam Graves from his U.S. House seat.

Posted: Jul. 18, 2018 12:17 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A retired St. Joseph physician is one of three Democrats working to oust incumbent Republican Sam Graves from his U.S. House seat.

Ed Andres spent part of his morning Wednesday delivering Meals on Wheels, but much of his time now is campaigning for the 6th District Democrat nomination.

Andres said he's tired of Graves rubber stamping Trump administration policies and said the trade war is a bad thing for farmers in his district.

Also running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat are Winston Apple of Independence and Henry Martin of Kansas City.

Graves is running unopposed on the Republican side, campaigning for his 9th term in the House.

A retired St. Joseph physician is one of three Democrats working to oust incumbent Republican Sam Graves from his U.S. House seat.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as our next storm system passes through with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. We can get anywhere from a tenth to an inch or rain, but it won't be enough to relieve us from the drought we are in.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events