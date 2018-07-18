Andres running for 6th District Democratic nomination

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A retired St. Joseph physician is one of three Democrats working to oust incumbent Republican Sam Graves from his U.S. House seat.

Ed Andres spent part of his morning Wednesday delivering Meals on Wheels, but much of his time now is campaigning for the 6th District Democrat nomination.

Andres said he's tired of Graves rubber stamping Trump administration policies and said the trade war is a bad thing for farmers in his district.

Also running for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. House seat are Winston Apple of Independence and Henry Martin of Kansas City.

Graves is running unopposed on the Republican side, campaigning for his 9th term in the House.