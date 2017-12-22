Salvation Army Toy Town Provides Families Gifts for Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Salvation Army and for more than a decade the "Toy Town" program has helped ensure more local children wake up to a present under the tree on Christmas morning.

Similarly, one thankful mom that has been participating in the program for four years is Vanessa Pritchett.

"I'm in a situation where I don't really have a lot to get the kids basically a Christmas tree to make it feel like Christmas," Pritchett said.

Additionally, The Salvation Army says that 800 children will be able to have a good Christmas this year.

"My girls probably wouldn't have anything if it wasn't for this place. It's very much appreciated," Pritchett said.

"When you consider Christmas and the joy of Christmas in part are children receiving their gifts and being excited about that. We all have special memories of Christmas in our lifetime so it's nice to provide that to the next generation that they not be short changed of that special part of Christmas," Major Abe Tamayo, The Salvation Army said.

For Pritchett, the magic of Christmas is already in the air and she can't wait to celebrate the holiday with her three daughters.

"It feels good knowing that you can actually pick out as if you were actually shopping in a store, either way it would be fine with me. Anything is better than nothing," Pritchett said.

The Salvation Army also provides pre-qualified families with vouchers to purchase groceries for Christmas dinner.