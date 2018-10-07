Annual Stuff the Truck gives coats to those in need

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The Salvation Army held its annual "Stuff The Truck" coat drive Saturday from 9am to 3pm in front of Price Chopper on N. Belt Hwy. Hundreds of coats are collected each year, and are then distributed to people in need.
Volunteers said they love the opportunity to give back.
"Well, it gives me a chance to help those that do need things, you know the less fortunate in the community, it's a wonderful thing to be able to do that." Don Montgomery said.
Donations are still being accepted at the local Salvation Army on 6th and Messanie St.
