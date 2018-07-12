Another Hot & Humid Day For Thursday

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

It's going to be once again another sunny but hot & muggy day for your Thursday across the KQ2 Viewing Area! A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees for your Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool like drinking water, have good proper air conditioning, wearing light weight/colored clothing and sunscreen. If you need to be outside, take frequent break indoors whenever possible.

Most likely we will be staying dry through Friday, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. There is much needed relief on the way heading into the weekend with rain chances moving in on Saturday and lasting through Monday morning as a cold front passes through.

The rain will help start cooling down temperatures as we only go up to the lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle to upper 80s on Monday through Wednesday. We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for Monday & Tuesday before another round of rain moves in on Wednesday.

