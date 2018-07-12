Another Hot & Humid Day Wednesday

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Scroll for more content... Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zeroAfter a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wedn

Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Wednesday as the heat & humidity sticks around. A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s Wednesday & Thursday before going down to the middle 90s on Friday. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so continue to take precautions to stay cool if you need to be outside.

Most likely we will be staying dry through the rest of the workweek as well, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year.

There is some relief on the way heading into the weekend and early next week with slight rain chances for Saturday. Then better rain chances move in Sunday through Monday as a cold front passes through. It will help start cooling down temperatures as we only go up to the lower 90s throughout the weekend, then the middle 80s on Monday & Tuesday.

