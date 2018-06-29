Another Hot Day on Friday

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

**Excessive Heat Warning: Counties Included: Atchison (KS), Brown, Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, and Caldwell counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

**Heat Advisory for Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, and Livingston counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 100-105 degrees.

Friday will again be hot with high temperatures near 100 degrees. Peak heat index values will be between 100-110 degrees so be sure to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay indoors. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. Some of those storms could be strong to possibly severe. We'll be tracking it and keeping you updated. A mix of sun & clouds are in the forecast on Sunday afternoon with highs falling back into the 80s. As we head into the Fourth of July next week, it will be hot and dry again with highs in the lower 90s.

