Another Mild Day Ahead

Patchy fog could develop tonight and we could also see some spotty showers throughout tonight and tomorrow with highs reaching the mid 50s. We could see a rain/snow mix on Monday with breezy conditions as we drop into the low 40s.

We'll see the upper 30s on Tuesday and mid 40s on Wednesday, both with mostly sunny skies. We'll be back in the mid 50s on Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies for Thursday.

We could see more rain in the evening on Friday with windy conditions. That rain could linger into Saturday as we drop those highs back into the mid 40s.