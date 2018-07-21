Another Nice Day on the Way

After a nearly perfect weather day on Saturday, Sunday will try to repeat. Will see clear skies continue Saturday night into Sunday morning with low temperatures in the low 60s. For Sunday, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Extremely quiet conditions are expected throughout much of next week. The only rain chance appears to be on Thursday as a cold front is expected to move through the area. Highs all week will be very seasonable, in the upper 80s.

Rainfall deficits across the area are approaching 10 inches on the year. Fingers crossed that we get some rain next week!

