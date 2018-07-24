High pressure continues to keep us quiet and sunny in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for your Tuesday and will last through early Wednesday. High temperatures will be staying near average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The north winds are keeping conditions less humid so at least it feels more comfortable out there.
Some much needed rain chances return to the forecast late Wednesday into Thursday. We'll get a break on Friday before more rain chances move back in for the weekend. There's still some uncertainty with how much rainfall we can get so keep it tuned to KQ2 for more updates throughout the week. It will be a welcome sight as we do need some relief from our drought situation.
Temperatures will also take a nice summer cool down with highs only going up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will feel more like early September than late July out there.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Another Quiet Day For Tuesday
- A Quiet Friday & Weekend Ahead
- A Quiet Wednesday Before Snow Moves In
- Quiet Then Active Pattern This Workweek
- Cooler But Quiet Weather for Second Half of Workweek
- A Quiet Stretch of Weather on the Way
- Another Day of Hot Temperatures & Storm Chances for Tuesday
- Cooler Tuesday Forecast
- A Cooler Tuesday Forecast
- Cloudy and cool Tuesday