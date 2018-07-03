Another Round of Heat Moving In

A Wind Chill warning is in effect for the counties North of St. Joseph. Very cold air is moving into the area this afternoon with temperatures dropping through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the single digits to below zero.

Couple the wind with the very cold temperatures tonight and we will experience dangerous wind chill values ranging from 15 to 25 below zero. After a couple of days of mild above normal temperatures, we'll briefly be in the low 50s on Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover as a cold front passes through, allowing our winds to change to the northwest helping to dip down temperatures into the upper 20s by Wednesday night.

It looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday, but the summer heat & humidity will continue to make a comeback. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will got into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!

On Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.

Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. We do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.

