Another Round of Heat Moving In

It looks like we will continue to see sunshine into your Tuesday, but the summer heat & humidity will continue to make a comeback. Temperatures will start to warm back up into the middle 90s by Tuesday. A Heat Advisory will got into effect at Noon on Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 7 pm as the heat index will be between 100 to 105 degrees. Please once again take precautions to stay cool!
On Independence Day, highs will remain in the middle 90s with mostly sunny skies so it looks like it will be a nice & warm evening for some firework displays.
Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday of next week with highs in the 90s. We do cool down, a bit this weekend into early next week with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies.
